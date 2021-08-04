RockYou2021 | 8.4 billion passwords are revealed in the biggest leak in history

It happened this Monday (7) what is already considered the biggest leak of passwords in the history of the internet. The event, which is already called RockYou2021, was marked by the disclosure of more than 8.4 billion access passwords on a popular forum among hackers in the form of a “.txt” file with a size greater than 100 GB.

According to the website Cyber ​​News, the author of the compilation claims that all passwords revealed are between six and 20 characters long, do not have ASCII characters and had their blank spaces removed. The compilation’s name refers to RockYou, a data leak reported in 2009 in which 32 million passwords for the social network of the same name were publicly disclosed.

There are still no details on exactly how these billions of credentials were compiled and where they were extracted from. But this type of leak becomes even more important when a criminal can, for example, use simple password entry techniques, just testing the combinations until it gives access to a popular service — and this becomes even more dangerous in the case of people who use the same credentials across multiple services.

Until then, the biggest data leak in history was known as the Compilation of Many Breaches (COMB), which gathered 3.2 billion access keys — less than half of those present in RockYou2021. The large number gathered indicates that some users may have been harmed more than once, which requires taking immediate security measures to prevent their personal data from being compromised.

How to protect yourself?

According to CyberNews, there are simple ways to protect yourself, even if your data has been compromised:

Use tools to find out if your data has been compromised, like the one offered by the company — Click on the link to access; If a password has been compromised, immediately change it to another; Enable 2-step verification for all your accounts; Never click on suspicious links or download attachments from unknown sources

The potential impact of RockYou2021 is huge, especially when you consider that many people don’t follow basic security tips and use the same password across multiple services. By taking control of just one of them, criminals can take control of much of a victim’s personal life, using their details to carry out scams and spread their influence.