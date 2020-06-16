ROG Phone 3 comes up with Snapdragon 865 and 16 GB of RAM in TENAA certification

With the approach of the possible period chosen by Asus to carry out the launch of the smartphone gamer ROG Phone 3, more details about the product begin to be ratified on the web, giving a little idea of what is to come in the new generation of the device.

Recently the game-focused device has received TENAA certification, showing that the ad is getting closer and closer to happening, as well as providing details regarding specifications for the audience to get a better understanding of what has been improved in performance and photography for this new generation.

In the documentation provided by the Chinese body, the model is presented as ASUS I003DD had information about the look revealed by the images and data, since it can have the dimensions 171 x 78 x 9.85 mm, showing that it will be practically the size that ROG Phone 2 has.

The screen can be a 6.59-inch AMOLED in Full HD+ resolution, maintaining the 120 Hz refresh rate that allows fluidity for the games that was so praised in the previous generation. At the rear it has a triple set, where the document reports that it will be with the following resolutions: 64, 13 and a zoom focused that promises an approximation of up to 8x.

For performance and autonomy Asus can bring model options that will have up to 16 GB of RAM of the LPDDR5 version, and there is still no confirmation regarding the internal storage, but it is expected to be 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

As expected, the Taiwanese company maintains its partnership with Qualcomm and ROG Phone 3 will deliver to the public the speed of use promised by the Snapdragon 865 platform. However, the smartphone appears to have been downgraded to the battery, which can be 5,800 mAh, with fast charging technology at 30W.

Obviously, until the release a lot of information can be modified, and this generation is expected to be as successful as the previous one, especially in benchmark applications, where it has been in the lead for a long time.