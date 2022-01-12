Round 6 is celebrated at the SAG Awards with 4 nominations; see nominees at the awards

Continuing the awards season, the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists released this Wednesday (12) the list of nominees for the 2022 edition of the SAG Awards. Among the highlights, the success of Netflix round 6 — or Squid Game, in the official name won four historic nominations, being the first time that a non-English or Korean language series receives a nomination for the statuette.
“Having heard about the nomination today, I think it must be the happiest moment since we created round 6. The fact that not just one or two actors were recognized, but the entire cast was nominated for the best ensemble. It brings me great joy as a director, who cast and created the series, just getting nominated,” director and screenwriter Hwang Dong-hyuk declared via DEADLINE.
On the list, round 6 was nominated for four categories: Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Lee Jung-jae for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, Jung Ho-yeon for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Casting in a Drama Series.
In late October, Netflix announced that the Korean series had reached more than 142 million homes around the world in just four weeks of release, also taking the top spot on the list of most watched titles in 94 countries on streaming. The production budget for the series was $21.4 million and the profit may have already exceeded 4,000%.
The success was noticeable both on social media and in expert critics: on Rotten Tomatoes, the show’s first season achieved a 94% approval rating based on 72 reviews, guaranteeing the platform’s Fresh certificate. At the Golden Globes, the series won the award for Best Supporting Actor in TV among the three categories in which it was nominated.
Check out the nominees for the 2022 SAG Awards in the TV categories
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
- Oscar Isaac — Scenes from a Wedding
- Evan Peters — Mare of Easttown
- Ewan McGregor — Halston
- Michael Keaton — Dopesick
- Murray Bartlett — White Lotus
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
- Jennifer Coolidge — White Lotus
- Cynthia Erivo — Genius: Aretha
- Margaret Qualley — Maid
- Jean Smart — Mare of Easttown
- Kate Winslet — Mare of Easttown
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
- Michael Douglas — The Kominski Method
- Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso
- Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Elle Fanning — The Great
- Sandra Oh — The Chair
- Jean Smart — Hacks
- Juno Temple — Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Outstanding Casting in a Comedy Series
- The Great
- hacks
- The Kominski Method
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox — Succession
- Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin — Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae — Round 6
- Jeremy Strong — Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show
- Jung Ho-Yeon — Round 6
- Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sarah Snook — Succession
- Reese Witherspoon — The Morning Show
Outstanding Casting in a Drama Series
- Succession
- round 6
- The Morning Show
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- yellowstone
Best Stunt Cast in a TV Series
- Snake Kai
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Loki
- sea of easttown
- round 6