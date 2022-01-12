Round 6 is celebrated at the SAG Awards with 4 nominations; see nominees at the awards

Continuing the awards season, the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists released this Wednesday (12) the list of nominees for the 2022 edition of the SAG Awards. Among the highlights, the success of Netflix round 6 — or Squid Game, in the official name won four historic nominations, being the first time that a non-English or Korean language series receives a nomination for the statuette.

“Having heard about the nomination today, I think it must be the happiest moment since we created round 6. The fact that not just one or two actors were recognized, but the entire cast was nominated for the best ensemble. It brings me great joy as a director, who cast and created the series, just getting nominated,” director and screenwriter Hwang Dong-hyuk declared via DEADLINE.

On the list, round 6 was nominated for four categories: Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Lee Jung-jae for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, Jung Ho-yeon for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Casting in a Drama Series.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In late October, Netflix announced that the Korean series had reached more than 142 million homes around the world in just four weeks of release, also taking the top spot on the list of most watched titles in 94 countries on streaming. The production budget for the series was $21.4 million and the profit may have already exceeded 4,000%.

The success was noticeable both on social media and in expert critics: on Rotten Tomatoes, the show’s first season achieved a 94% approval rating based on 72 reviews, guaranteeing the platform’s Fresh certificate. At the Golden Globes, the series won the award for Best Supporting Actor in TV among the three categories in which it was nominated.

Check out the nominees for the 2022 SAG Awards in the TV categories

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Oscar Isaac — Scenes from a Wedding

Evan Peters — Mare of Easttown

Ewan McGregor — Halston

Michael Keaton — Dopesick

Murray Bartlett — White Lotus

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge — White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo — Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley — Maid

Jean Smart — Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet — Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Michael Douglas — The Kominski Method

Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning — The Great

Sandra Oh — The Chair

Jean Smart — Hacks

Juno Temple — Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Outstanding Casting in a Comedy Series

The Great

hacks

The Kominski Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox — Succession

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Lee Jung-Jae — Round 6

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon — Round 6

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook — Succession

Reese Witherspoon — The Morning Show

Outstanding Casting in a Drama Series

Succession

round 6

The Morning Show

The Handmaid’s Tale

yellowstone

Best Stunt Cast in a TV Series

Snake Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

sea ​​of ​​easttown

round 6