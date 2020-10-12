Home Technology Tech news Rover Perseverance will use radar to search for signs of life inside...
Rover Perseverance will use radar to search for signs of life inside Mars

In late July, NASA launched the Mars 2020 mission, with the Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity helicopter bound for the Red Planet. The mission will arrive on Mars on February 18 next year, and will analyze the Jezero crater to better understand its geological history, as well as looking for possible signs of ancient microbial life there. For this, the robot will analyze the interior of the planet with the Radar Imager for Mars’ Subsurface Experiment (RIMFAX), a radar capable of penetrating the ground.

Unlike other instruments that study Mars from space, RIMFAX will be the first radar positioned on the planet’s surface, and will allow scientists to have data with much higher resolution. This level of detail will be important for the teams to understand how the characteristics of the Jezero crater have formed over time. With RIMFAX, it will be possible to have details of the structures present up to 10 meters deep, revealing hidden layers. Thus, clues from the environment of the Martian past can be identified, such as those that can keep the characteristics necessary for the occurrence of life. “We will collect images of the surface directly below the rover,” said Svein-Erik Hamran, the instrument’s principal investigator. “We will be able to make a 3D model of the different layers to determine the geological structures of the subsurface”.

The RIMFAX antenna highlighted in blue (Image: Reproduction / NASA / JPL-Caltech)

Although Mars is a desert today, scientists suspect that microorganisms may have lived in the Jezero crater in the distant past, when the planet had more moisture, and evidence of these life forms would be preserved in the crater’s sediments. Thus, the information obtained by RIMFAX will help to identify important areas for further study by the rover instruments, which will search for chemical, mineral and texture clues in the rocks and indicate microbial life – if it has occurred. Then, the samples collected by Perseverance will be sealed in tubes, which will be deposited on the planet’s surface to be rescued by future missions, which will bring this material to be studied on Earth.

Scientists believe that the Jezero crater was formed due to the collision of a large object, which lifted rocks from inside the planet’s crust. More than 3.5 billion years ago, rivers flowed through the channels and filled the crater, where a lake was created that gave rise to the delta of a river and, for Hamran, RIMFAX will help to understand how the delta was formed: ” it’s easy to do just with surface images, because it has this dust covering everything and it may not be possible to see all the changes in geology “. Two-dimensional images of the interior of the crater will be created, and the data obtained from the radar analyzes will be combined with images from the camera to create a topographic 3D image.

One of the main objectives of the Perseverance rover is to search for signs of microbial life, but the rover will also study the planet’s climate and geology. In addition, this mission will be the first to collect and store Martian rocks and dust.

Source: NASA

