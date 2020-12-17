RTX A6000: Nvidia’s new graphics card costs $ 4,650, and isn’t made for gaming

It’s Nvidia’s latest monster: the RTX A6000 is built for all kinds of workstations, not for our gaming PCs. And considering its price, it’s not surprising.

$ 4,650 to afford the new RTX A6000 from Nvidia. A card that is revealed today and is, in reality, a Quadro model – therefore professional – which does not speak its name. The vocation of this enormous monster of power? Come and boost machines specially dedicated to 3D creation, encoding / decoding or video broadcasting, virtualization or even running business applications that can take advantage of the combined power of the CPU and GPU processor computing. Our gaming PCs will therefore not be entitled to it. Under the elegant cooling system hides, all the same, a 3D chip built on the model of the Ampere architecture, the same as that of the RTX Series 3000. It is one of the two most powerful and complete outputs to this day, the other being on the A100 module specialized in AI.

The RTX A6000 offers a computing power of 38.7 TFLOPS (35.6 for the RTX 3090, i.e. 8.7% more performance). This huge 3D chip embeds CUDA computing units but also RT Cores (for ray tracing) and Tensor Cores (for AI), an ultra-complete solution that can count on no less than 48 GB of GDDR6 memory (with correction of errors) to take care of the tasks assigned to it. It will only work with the help of appropriate drivers, the new RTX Enterprise Drivers. And if one is not enough (for you), it is possible to combine two RTX A6000s via Nvidia’s NVLink connector. Funny thing, this pair won’t cost you, in the end, more than the old high-end RTX Quadro card, the RTX 8000, which was sold … $ 10,000 apiece when it was released.

Source: Nvidia