Rumor points that Google wants to sell fewer Pixel 5 units in 2020

Today, Google will host the virtual event “Launch Night In” (or “Launch Night), in which it should present some new products, which include the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a, which will also have a version with support for 5G connection.

However, according to rumors, the search giant may not have very ambitious plans for its new flagship, the Pixel 5, with regard to smartphone sales. That’s because, according to some reports, the company plans to ship up to 3 million units of its new cell phones by the end of this year. Of this number, only 800 thousand will represent the number of Pixel 5 units sent to stores.

Thus, if we consider that this total refers to the three models – the Pixel 5 itself and the Pixel 4a 4G and Pixel 4a 5G – it is estimated that the Mountain View company focuses more on the distribution of the intermediate models of the family, which are the successors of Pixel 3a.

While this should only be considered as speculation, it is possible to attribute some justification for a possible reduction in the production of the Pixel line devices. One is the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which affects the consumer a little and can make the public more restrained in relation to their spending.

In addition, the sales of the previous generation of the Pixel family may also have influenced this decision, since the Pixel 4 did not achieve the result expected by the company.

Still, it is important to note that the Google Pixel 5 should reach the market with a price slightly lower than the launch value of the Pixel 4. It is estimated that it will reach stores for US $ 699 (or R $ 3,949.96 in direct conversion) ) – which is $ 100 less than its predecessor.

The Launch Night In event, in which the new cell phones are expected to be presented, will take place today at 3 pm Brasília time.