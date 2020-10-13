Rumor points that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may appear in Spider-Man 3

Update (10/13/2020) – BB

After news that actor Jamie Foxx will be able to act in Spider-Man 3 as Electro, new information points to the return of two other well-known actors from the Marvel cinematic universe.

The rumors this time come from the website FandomWire, which reports that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire – known for playing Peter Parker in previous editions of the franchise – will return to the MCU in the role of stubborn in the new feature “Spider-Man 3”. The portal points out that both actors have already signed a contract with Marvel.

According to theories, the three actors will act as Doctor Estrange opens a portal for the introduction of the versions of Maguire and Garfield of Aranha in the film. Still according to the reports, this scene should happen in the final part of the feature, when the two “extra characters” appear in the production to help Tom Holland’s Spiderman to defeat his enemies.

Still, it is important to note that, so far, Marvel has not commented on the hiring of the two actors, so it is necessary to wait for official news about which actors will play the Spider in the new film.

Original text (10/02/2020)

It seems that it is not an impossible dream to see Arranhaverso within the films of Spider-Man in the MCU. Disney and Sony would be in negotiations with actor Jamie Foxx, to repeat their role as Electro in the third superhero feature produced by Marvel Studios.

Foxx was the villain in the title “The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Electro Menace”, even before the hero was integrated into the productions. According to the The Hollywood Reporter, the star already has advanced conversations.

However, to date, no further information is known about how the antagonist will be portrayed. That is, whether he will appear as Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man villain, or be presented from scratch.

It would not be a novelty if Marvel decided to bet once and for all on the concept of multiverse. That’s because the studio has already signaled for the possibility since “Spider-Man: Far from Home”. In addition, there is a feature in the program that makes the theme explicit – “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

However, as the Doctor Strange feature will only premiere in March 2022, one of Disney’s likely intentions is to introduce the subject already in the third feature film. Spiderman.

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021. It is worth remembering that Sony even hired Arrowverse writer for another film in the Spider-Man universe, probably about the superheroine Lottery.

