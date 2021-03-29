Rumor | Sony could turn Demon’s Souls into a movie

Sony may be working on a movie Demon’s Souls, according to a new rumor. The iconic game from From Software has already won a remake for PlayStation 5 and, according to information from the website Giant Freakin Robot, will also be adapted for theaters.

The vehicle said it had learned of the plans from sources close to the project. Despite saying that Sony has plans to bring the game to the big screen, the site does not offer details on how the production would be.

Demon’s Souls it is not a game recognized exactly for the depth of narrative, but for the mechanical excellence and learning proposal to the player. Thus, transposition to a feature film can be a challenge.

In the game, the player basically needs to set out on a journey to destroy The Old One, a bestial demon that hovers over the realm of Boletaria. That is, there is not exactly one heroic path to a plot.

On the other hand, the game has a very complex universe that involves the aforementioned kingdom of Boletaria, dominated by the villainous King Allant.

Despite the information on the website, Sony has not yet confirmed that it is working on an adaptation of the franchise. If this rumor is true, Demon’s Souls joins the list of company games that will win films or series. Currently, adaptations are under development The Last of Us, Uncharted and Ghost of Tsushima.