Russia may force Apple to reduce fee charged on the App Store

Legislation proposed by the Russian parliament could force Apple, Google, Valve and other app stores to cut their commissions to a maximum of 20%. In addition, the bill aims to compel digital marketplaces to revert one-third of their commissions to a government fund aimed at training citizens in careers aimed at the technology market.

The proposition follows a discussion taking place not only in the Russian parliament, but also in the European Union and the United States. The discussion about the fees charged by companies that own the application marketplaces has also come to public debate, with the war between Apple and the Fortnite developer and many software producers calling for regulatory measures to change a scenario that they consider abusive. If passed, the legislation could set a precedent for other countries to do the same.

The Russian case, more specifically, also arises alongside movements by the government’s own antitrust authorities. In August, for example, the agency found Apple’s decision to remove a Kaspersky application that allowed parental control on cell phones used by children to be irregular. Apple says the software puts users’ privacy and security at risk, while officials saw the removal as an abuse of the company’s dominant position on the App Store, which provides iOS apps.

Apple, again, is cited as one of the motivators of the proposed legislation in Russia and also appears as one of those that would be most affected if the regulation is approved. Today, the fee charged for any app or content sale in the company’s digital stores is 30% – with the reduction, the company would not only have to cut a third of this total, but also pay another 33% of the rest to the government. each quarter, further reducing the final amount collected by it.

Potential consumer benefit

In the view of the Russian parliamentarian Fedot Tumusov, responsible for the project, a reduction in commissions would also result in a reduction in prices charged by developers, increasing the number of downloads and sales for them. In addition, Tumusov sees the proposal as promoting digital inclusion, since, with cheaper apps, more people would be motivated to invest in technological products that can make use of such solutions with lower values.

The bill was submitted to the Russian parliament on Tuesday (1) and still has no date for processing. It is not known, either, the level of support that the proposal will receive since, despite following a larger discussion in the country’s policy, it was submitted by an opposition representative to the government of Vladimir Putin, who has a majority in the legislative power of Russia . Apple, too, has not commented on the case, as have other companies that have app stores in the country.

Source: Reuters