Russian astronomers accurately determine the distance of 18 dwarf galaxies

In a new study, astronomers from the Special Astrophysical Observatory (SAO) in Russia conducted photometric observations of dwarf galaxies that were identified by the research project Arecibo Legacy Fast ALFA (ALFALFA). With the results, they were able to determine the distance of 18 dwarf galaxies very precisely.

They can play an important role in better understanding how the formation of stars occurs – especially in the case of those that have hydrogen and have no close neighbors. Thus, astronomers have been able to identify new dwarf galaxies through radio observations, but that is still not enough: accurate distance measurements are needed to better understand the nature of galaxies, and a method to obtain these measurements is to use the position of red giants.

Images of nine galaxies in the study (Image: Reproduction / Tikhonov et al., 2020.)

With the technique, astronomers Olga Galazutdinova and Nikolay A. Tikhonov were able to accurately determine the distance of these 18 dwarf galaxies, which were identified by ALFALFA while the images were obtained by the Hubble space telescope. Then, based on the images, they constructed color magnitude diagrams, where a pair of young stars – the blue and red supergiants – and an old stellar population of red giants can be seen. “Thus, we were able to determine the distances to the galaxies and the metallicity of red giants in them based on equations”, they explain.

According to the article, dwarf galaxies have a distance between 16.6 and 39.1 million light years from Earth. The internal accuracy of the distance of some dwarf galaxies reached 650,000 light years, so they highlighted the accuracy of the distance measurements they achieved. Meanwhile, the rest are at least 20 million light years away from Earth, while 11 of them are more than 27 million light years from our planet. Finally, six of the 18 studied were classified as low metallicity galaxies.

The researchers conclude the publication by pointing out that four dwarf galaxies described in the article have an asymmetrical shape that could be explained at first by interactions with neighboring galaxies – although there are no galaxies with similar distances identified in the region.

The study was published in a pre-print article in arXiv repository.

Source: Phys.org