S.TA.LKER 2 will have NFTs that “turn” players into NPCs

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will feature a technological addition to the game, which will be released in 2022. Players will be able to purchase NFTs with the possibility of becoming NPCs (non-playable characters) within the game’s metaverse.

Developer GSC Game World explained that the game will use the technology blockchain to allow the community to get a “piece” of STALKER 2. Players will also have the opportunity to become an in-game NPC, described by the developers as the “first meta-human”. The studio says it plans to render users in partnership with the NFT platform DMarket.

To become a “meta-human”, players will be able to bid in January 2022 to guarantee the possibility of becoming a character within the game. Whoever secures the NFT and becomes a character in STALKER 2, you can sell it until a specific date after the auction.

The final recipient of the NFT must go to the developer’s studio to be scanned for character creation. GSC Game World has not yet revealed what other types of NFT will be available in the game, but it guarantees that the market bet will not stop there.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl arrives April 28, 2022 for Xbox Series X, Series S and PC.