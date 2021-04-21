Sales of Macs with M1 chips already surpass that of Intel versions

Apple can already say that it worked to switch from Intel chips to the M1 versions, created internally. That’s because the new versions of MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini with M1 chip, announced in November, are already selling more than the old versions with Intel chip.

This is an official data from Apple, revealed by the company’s CEO, Tim Cook. He reported this during the last event on Tuesday (20), when he presented the new iMac and iPad Pro also with M1 chips.

Apple abandoned the partnership with Intel last year when it said it would make a two-year transition to proprietary chips, made under ARM architecture. With the announcements of the last event, there are now four models of Macs already available with the new chipsets.

Cook did not give sales figures, but ensured that the new versions are already outperforming the old models. It is not yet possible to know how well the M1 models are performing compared to the Intel. However, Apple has an investor meeting scheduled for the 28th, and may open such numbers.