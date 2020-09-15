Samsung accused of misleading advertising promoting social responsibility

A French consumer protection association has filed a formal complaint against Samsung for alleged misleading commercial practices. According to the UFC-Que Choisir organization, the social responsibility policies that Samsung publishes on its own official website do not reflect what actually happens in the South Korean company’s daily life.

The complaint, which was brought to the French court, uses complaints made by the press and by non-governmental organizations – such as UNICEF and the International Labor Organization – to try to prove that workers are subjected to inhuman conditions during the production chain of the products of the Samsung. An example would be the use of child labor in cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in addition to the exploitation of forced labor by ethnic minorities in China.

The document also cites the exposure of workers at a chip factory in South Korea to toxic chemicals. The case had international repercussions in 2018, when the company pledged to compensate workers and family members of employees who fell ill while working there. At least 200 people fell ill and 70 died after being exposed to chemical elements used in factories.

Accusation is not unprecedented

This is not the first time that the French division of Samsung has been accused of spreading misleading advertising. In 2018, NGOs Sherpa and ActionAid France filed a similar complaint against the company. At the time, a Paris judge recognized the charge and opened an investigation to investigate Samsung Electronics France.

It is also not new that UFC-Que Choisir takes a big technology company to French justice. In 2014, the consumer protection organization filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google for violating the privacy of its users’ data. The group stated that the terms of use of the services offered by these companies used “unreadable” language, in addition to presenting links directing the user to pages in English, which could not be understood by French citizens.

Source: SamMobile, UFC-Que Choisir