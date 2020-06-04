Home Technology news Samsung announces $318 million funding for Science and Technology research in Korea
Samsung announces $318 million funding for Science and Technology research in Korea

By kenyan

Samsung today announced plans to invest about 388 billion won, some 318 million dollars, or 1.6 billion reais, in 28 research projects related to the fields of Science and Technology, through the Samsung Future Technology Development Project, founded in 2013 with the aim of fostering scientific and technological research.

Among those benefited from the funding fund released today, 14 are from the field of Basic Science, 8 from Materials Science, and 6 from Information technology and Communications. The projects include studies related to the field of Artificial Intelligence, treatments of brain tumors, Space Sciences and other fields.

Samsung’s project has funded more than 758 billion won (about R$3.1 billion) in 589 projects so far, including those announced today, encompassing universities and public research institutes in South Korea.

“World-renowned publications have been paying close attention to Korea’s aggressive investment in R&D and favorable results. The foundation will continue its efforts to discover new projects and ideas that can change the world,” said Kim Seong-Keun, President of samsung’s Science and Technology Foundation.

No wonder the South Korean giant is now one of the world’s largest technology companies. One of its most prominent areas is in the display industry, with the manufacturer’s OLED displays being considered the best options for future 5G smartphones. In addition, patents released today reveal that Samsung is working on Augmented Reality solutions to facilitate navigation by maps while driving vehicles.

