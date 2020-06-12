Samsung announces that new QLED TVs will bring support to AMD FreeSync and low input lag

After much mystery, we finally had the revelation of several news about the PlayStation 5. Not only have numerous games been shown that take advantage of the high power of the new console, but also the look of the device, which has divided opinions with its aggressive yet undoubtedly futuristic design.

Both the Sony device and the Xbox Series X Microsoft promise to bring a big leap from the previous generation, being equipped with AMD’s Zen 2 processors and RDNA 2 GPUs, as well as fast SSD storage and several other technologies that should provide a unique experience. One of the highlights of the new devices is the possibility of playing titles in 4K at 120Hz, which, however, requires televisions equipped with HDMI connection 2.1.

In light of this, Samsung revealed today that its new line of QLED TVs will be equipped with the new connection, bringing support to AMD FreeSync Premium, which synchronizes the generation of frames with the refresh rate of the display, in addition to input lag of 9.8ms, with game plus motion enabled.

The TVs will also come with automatic Game Mode, allowing the console to optimize the panel settings, “Object Tracking Sound” for a more immersive audio experience, and Multi View, to split the screen between two tasks.





The South Korean did not reveal which models already released will receive the new features, but it is almost certain that all the company’s launches from now on will already be compatible with the news. It is worth remembering that rumors released today by the site SamMobile indicate that the manufacturer may already be preparing a successor to its Galaxy S10 Lite, following the strategy of offering powerful hardware for more affordable price.

We also had news of the Galaxy Tab S7, the company’s new premium tablet, which should finally adopt a 120Hz display, but keep much of the look of its predecessor, with few modifications. The device seems to continue bringing the S-Pen into the package, which will still be attached to the rear of the device.