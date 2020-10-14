Home Technology Tech news Samsung anticipates renewal of intermediaries with launch of Galaxy A12 this year
Samsung anticipates renewal of intermediaries with launch of Galaxy A12 this year

By kenyan

After launching the new Galaxy A42 with support for the 5G network and low price, Samsung is already starting to think about smartphones that should integrate the Galaxy A line of 2021. However, it is wrong to think that the company will wait until January to launch a new device in that family.

According to the latest information, the South Korean giant is expected to start Galaxy A line renewal later this year. Thus, the Galaxy A12, which theoretically would only be launched in 2021, can reach the market until December.

Another point commented by the GalaxyClub staff is that this should make the Galaxy A12 out of the box with the already outdated Android 10. This is because Samsung intends to equip only its smartphones launched in 2021 with the new Android 11.

For now, there is still little information about the possible technical specifications of the new Galaxy A12. Anyway, information published at the end of August indicates that Samsung should finally abandon the launch of variants with 32 GB of storage on the global market.

In addition, the 2021 device is expected to reach consumers with three rear cameras, a digital reader and a design that resembles this year’s cell phones. Now, when it comes to the processor, that information has not yet been leaked.

The only detail that is a consensus is that the Galaxy A12 should have 4,000 mAh battery, plastic construction and price considered competitive in several markets.

