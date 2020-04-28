Samsung can launch smartphone with pop-up camera

Samsung is producing a new intermediate smartphone with pop-up camera, a leak has revealed. We still don’t know what the name of this smartphone would be, or what its technical specifications are. The rendered images shown in this post are not official, they were created from technical drawings of what would be the smartphone.

The detail is that if it is actually released, it will be the first Samsung smartphone to feature a pop-up camera, which is at least curious. It is worth remembering that the company has placed the front cameras of its devices in a cutout or in a notch.

At first, it should have a triple camera and a screen that looks like those of the Galaxy A line, which was recently released in the United States. The Galaxy A01 input model was also recently released in Brazil. From the images, the screen should be about 6.5 inches, and a glass without curves.

The bottom shows a thicker edge, while the upper and side edges are thinner. In addition, the fingerprint reader would be on the back of the smartphone, which would have curved corners, another feature of Samsung’s Galaxy A line.

The new smartphone would be 9.2 mm thick, not counting the camera area, which would have 9.7 mm. Another detail is what appears to be an infrared transmitter at the top of the device.

The smartphone would not have a 3.5mm plug for headphones. We still don’t know if it will have 5G connectivity or not. The connector is a USB-C.

For now, this is what we know about the new smartphone, which reportedly can be released in the coming months. To find out if this is the case, we will have to wait for more details and an official confirmation from Samsung.

