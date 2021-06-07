Samsung confirms new ISOCELL camera sensor aimed at affordable mobile phones

One of Sony’s main rivals in the field of image sensors for smartphones, Samsung has been gaining market share in recent months with the ISOCELL family. In addition to the 108 MP HM3, which equips the robust Galaxy S21 Ultra, the South Korean giant also has other simpler models that cater to devices such as the Mi 11 Ultra, equipped with the 50 MP GN2.

The owner of the Galaxy family is not satisfied and wants to increase her share, possibly aiming for more affordable phones this time around. The company revealed that it intends to announce news for the camera sector later this week. Details on what exactly will be released, however, have not been released.

New ISOCELL to be announced this week

In a publication made on the official account of the ISOCELL sensor line on Twitter, Samsung invites you to a launch event next Thursday, June 10th. The message also states that “ISOCELL is for everyone”, and that users deserve an “amazing camera”, as well as a brief video showing details of a sensor for cell phones.

[Invitation] #ISOCELL for Everyone. You deserve an awesome camera. Stay tuned. June 10th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/QFVKwtuy05 — Samsung ISOCELL (@samsungisocell) June 7, 2021

With the publication, it is possible to speculate that the news should be focused on the intermediate and entry segments, the most popular categories of smartphones. There isn’t much information about the component, but leaks suggest that the sensor could take the most entry-level device cameras to a more premium level of performance.

Sensor can reach 50 MP and 0.7 micron pixels

According to the leaker ice universe, Samsung will unveil a 50 MP sensor, with pixels smaller than 0.7 microns. Even with the reduction in pixel dimensions compared to the brand’s current 48 MP solution, the component should bring improvements in nighttime stills and videos, one of the biggest weaknesses of low-end cell phones. Other than that, there are no other details.

If the news brings the speculated enhancements, cameras should be the next point in which the mid-range cellphone segment will advance, further merging the category with high-end cellphones. With releases like this, the Snapdragon 778G and the Dimensity 900, cheap cell phones have become a viable option with great performance in many respects.