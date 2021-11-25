Samsung decrees end of Galaxy Note line to make way for folding

As was already rumored for several months, Samsung should end the development of cell phones from the Galaxy Note line, and will not launch new generations of the model. In addition, production of the current Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be discontinued, according to the Korean portal ETNews.

Samsung’s ‘Galaxy Note’ complete withdrawal from market New product will not be releasedExisting model will be discontinued later this yearConcept integration into the Galaxy S UltraIncreasing production of foldable phones to replace volumehttps://t.co/DBJTywP8W1 pic.twitter.com/vj8M7KqW9c — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 25, 2021

Fans of the series will not be at hand, as the future Galaxy S22 Ultra will receive several attributes that are characteristic of the Note line, such as support for using the S Pen pen with its own compartment for the accessory. In addition, Samsung’s new top-of-the-line cellphone is expected to adopt a squarer design with straighter corners, an aspect that users of the line tend to consider essential.

Samsung factories are expected to finish production of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra models by the end of this year at the latest. Therefore, the devices will no longer be available for purchase through the official website of the South Korean company from sometime in 2022. Even so, the units that reach the hands of consumers must receive all the software and security updates that were promised — including Android 12 with the OneUI 4.0 interface, which is already available for some users of the models, depending on the market.

To fill the available seats on the assembly lines, Samsung will put even more investments in its folding models, which include the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and their future replacements. Also with the objective of integrating Note line enthusiasts, the brand offers S Pen pens for flexible screens, with adaptations that make the tip softer, reducing the possibility of scratches and other damage to the display.

end of an era

Samsung has built more than 3.2 million devices in the Galaxy Note line in 2021, with 9.7 million more units last year, and 12.7 million in 2019. The company’s strategies for the coming years include the reverting this production to an even higher number of foldables, which could reach more than 13 million units per year — in addition, the brand has already announced that it intends to implement more flexible display formats, which can be used in items such as cell phones, tablets, notebooks, televisions, among others.

Either way, the end of the Galaxy Note lineup will likely cause Samsung to slash the prices of currently available handsets until stocks completely run out — so users who don’t mind buying a phone that will soon be discontinued may stay eyeing offer opportunities.