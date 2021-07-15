Samsung Exynos 2200 will have AMD Radeon “Voyager” GPU and new manufacturing process

With the start of the second half, rumors about the next big releases in the smartphone world started to intensify, in particular about Samsung’s next bet on its line of Exynos processors. Known until now as Exynos 2200, the new high-end chipset from the South Korean giant will be the first fruit of the partnership with AMD, made official in 2019.

Promising to take the Exynos family back to stardom, the new processor has just gained news, more specifically related to the supposed codenames by which the component and its Radeon GPU are identified.

Exynos 2200 is known as “Pamir”

According to information released by leaker ice universe, the Exynos 2200 is referred to internally by Samsung as “Pamir”, while the GPU developed in partnership with AMD goes by the name “Voyager”. The rumor also reveals that the chipset will be manufactured in the South Korean giant’s 4 nm process, a detail that had already been pointed out by other recent rumors.

As far as we know, the company’s 4nm 4LPE lithograph must actually be a turbocharged version of the 5nm lithograph currently used on the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888, renamed to represent performance gains. Regardless, the platform can compensate for any CPU limitations with an impressive level of graphics performance, as indicated by supposed leaked benchmarks.

Chip promises to be the new Android world champion

Since January, rumors indicated that the Exynos 2200 would shake the mobile market with performance that would surpass the A14 Bionic, the processor used in the iPhone 12. Speculation has gained strength recently, with the release of graphic tests in which the Samsung platform surpassed the competitor. by up to 14%, while leaving the Snapdragon 888 behind by a significantly larger margin of 56%.

Considering the official details already known, it won’t be surprising if the chipset does have such marked advantages. The adopted GPU is based on the RDNA 2 microarchitecture, present in new generation consoles and RX 6000 cards, maintaining features such as support for Ray Tracing and Variable Rate Shading (VRS), which reduces the details of less important points in the image to boost performance .