Samsung Galaxy M31 is updated with support for discover app recommendation service

The update, code M315DDU1ATE1, weighs just over 416MB and seems to only bring the novelty, focused on monetization. Discover is integrated into the One UI home and is accessible through the application drawer, where it occupies a tab in which promoted content is displayed according to the preferences selected during setup. Clicking on one of the recommendations leads to the Galaxy Store.

Fortunately, the service can be disabled through home settings. However, discover’s availability is worrisome, considering The South Korean’s plans to start showing ads throughout its system interface, as some users have already reported. Still, only the Galaxy M31 has received service so far.

