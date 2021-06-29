Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has camera specs revealed

The Galaxy M52 5G — Samsung’s next mid-range phone — has just had some supposed specs of its camera set unveiled. The device, which is expected to be the second model in the M-line with support for 5G network connection, was already seen a few days ago in a Geekbench listing and should arrive in stores equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G mobile platform.

While the possible hardware specifications are very pleasing to those waiting for the device — since with this chipset it will be one of the most powerful smartphones ever launched in the M line — the same cannot be said of the camera set. That’s because, according to rumors, it will arrive with settings very similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy M51.

According to reports, the Galaxy M52 5G will be equipped at the rear with a 64MP main sensor, which will be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro. These are exactly the same specs as the Galaxy M51’s rear cameras, only there is still no information about a possible fourth lens, as with the 2020 model.

On the front, the similarity remains, and the Galaxy M52 5G will be equipped with a 32 MP lens for selfies, just like its predecessor.

Besides being similar to the Galaxy M51, the supposed specifications of the Galaxy M52 5G are very similar to other models launched in 2021, such as the Galaxy A52, for example. In this sense, it is still possible to expect that other characteristics between them are also the same, considering that the M line usually inherits many elements from the Galaxy A family.