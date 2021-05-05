Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite has first images of leaked accessories

Rumors suggest that Samsung is about to launch new competitors between mid-range and entry-level tablets with the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. With a modern look, similar to the standard variants of each line, the new devices must bring robust specifications for the price ranges in which they intend to operate.

More powerful of the two, the Tab S7 Lite is back to star in leaks this week, courtesy of the leaker Evan Blass. On his Twitter profile, Blass released the first images of the accessories that will be offered with the premium intermediate tablet, highlighting the cover and the S-Pen prepared for the device.

Tab S7 Lite gets images of accessories

The images show covers very similar to those launched for the Tab S6 Lite, leaving the sides of the device free while protecting the screen and the back. The inside of the cover features white, magnetic stripes, used to support the Tab S7 Lite at different levels. The biggest highlight, however, is the hinge region, with storage area for the S-Pen.

Samsung’s smart pen for the new tablet is basically identical to that of the other devices in the family, with a size and thickness similar to that of a traditional pen, with a fine point, button for commands and a flattened side, for easy fixation in the case of protection and improve ergonomics. In addition, the case, which appears to have a velvety finish, will be available in black, white, dark blue, light green and bronze.

What is known about the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite?

According to rumors, the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite should bring good evolution compared to its predecessor, with Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The device must inherit AKG-optimized stereo audio from the Tab S7 line, plus a region next to the rear camera to accommodate and charge the S-Pen, with no glass markings around here.

There is also a battery of at least 7,000 mAh with 15 W charging, 12.4-inch screen and Android 11, running under One UI 3.1. As far as is known, the Tab S7 Lite will be made official in June, in black, green, pink and silver.