Along with the recent launches of the Galaxy Family ecosystem, we have the Samsung Tab S7, and the tablet has many new features welcome on the line.

The S-Pen has been revamped, the screen has gained support for 120Hz … all while maintaining the long battery life and traditional AKG sound of Samsung’s TABs. The Galaxy Tab S7 arrived with the proposal to be an entertainment, gaming and productivity center in a single device.