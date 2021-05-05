Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets new renders and patent with alleged protective cover

The week was marked by a major leak with alleged promotional material from Samsung’s upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. While the most premium model should stand out for its support for the S-Pen and the debut of the camera under the brand’s display, the simplest device calls attention for a more refined redesigned look and upgrades on the secondary screen, cameras and construction.

Based on the leaked content, the website LetsGoDigital produced new renders in high resolution, showing in greater detail the colors and the back of the device, in addition to imagining the internal screen, said to have a more resistant version of Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG). Other than that, the publication found a new patent filed by Samsung that shows possible cases for the Z Flip 3.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 in high resolution

The images show with more definition the reworked design of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which can arrive with an appearance very similar to that of the first devices of the Google Pixel family. The rear cameras must now be arranged vertically, on a strip of black glass that will also accommodate the external screen, which is larger and compatible with more complex user interactions, such as viewing and responding to messages.

According to the leaks, the simplest folding from Samsung should hit the market in eight different colors: beige, black, dark blue, gray, green, light pink, light violet and white. Only four of them are expected to be produced on a large scale, however, with four others having limited circulation and possible exclusivity to some markets.

Patent shows possible protection cases

In addition to the renderings, the site released a newly published patent, applied for by Samsung in October 2020, which shows possible formats of the cases that will be made available for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Three models are described, with two of them having a rigid structure and one being composed of flexible fabric. The novelty is that they all offer some level of protection for the hinge, something absent in previous generations.

For this, the area dedicated to the hinge needs to be able to contract and expand depending on the position of the phone, as the device increases in size when folded. In the case of rigid models, a curvature is applied around the joint, while the flexible accessory adopts a kind of flexible tab. Both solutions would perfectly protect the hinge when the appliance is closed.

The documentation indicates that recesses to accommodate the camera lenses would be made, with the possibility of a similar solution being adopted to facilitate access to the phone’s buttons. Finally, the records make it clear that the protective cases of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would follow the same principle.

Device brings 120 Hz screen and 12 MP cameras

According to rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to hit the market with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED internal screen and 120 Hz refresh rate, in addition to a 1.83-inch external screen, a considerable increase of 1.1 inch of the first Z Flip. The front camera remains housed in a hole, offering 10 MP resolution, while the rear sensors will have a wide and ultra wide lens with 12 MP sensors.

The battery should maintain the capacity of the previous generation, with 3,300 mAh, but there should be upgrades in wired and wireless charging, which will now support 25 W and 15 W, respectively. Samsung’s new foldables are believed to have mass production started in early July, with the official announcement of the new line being made in the same month.