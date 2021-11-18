Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 may bring front camera under the screen

In the second half of this year, Samsung presented its third generation of smartphones with folding screen technology, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, the latter being the company’s first device to feature a front camera hidden under the screen. As expected, the new generation of devices is already in development, and the first rumors about Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 start to emerge.

Many criticized the implementation of the camera under the screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as it is very noticeable where the camera is and also because the quality of the images produced is much lower than expected. Still, rumors say that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will adopt this technology on both the internal screen and the external screen.

On the Galaxy Z Fold 3, those who want a good quality front camera can still opt for the external front camera, but on the Z Fold 4, if the change is made, you will need to use the camera under the dashboard or the rear cameras for your selfies . As for the rear cameras, despite not mentioning anything specific, it is said that they should follow the market trend. That is, there will possibly be improvements in this regard.

Now, on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, there are two prototypes of the clamshell folding, one with a front camera inside a hole, like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and one with a front camera hidden under the screen, so still there is nothing concrete. Samsung, it seems, may end up keeping current-generation design and batteries to focus on improving and refining other parts of cellphones.

Anyway, it’s still too early for anything about the possible Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. So certainly new rumors citing them should pop up and give more information about them.