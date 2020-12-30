Samsung has a strange idea to make the front camera disappear from our smartphones

Patents filed by Samsung suggest that the Korean manufacturer’s future smartphones will have a tiny external screen capable of moving to reveal a front camera. This mechanism would solve the problem suffered by the first cameras under the screen.

In 2021, the front camera of our smartphones could become invisible. Oppo and Xiaomi have already presented prototypes equipped with a camera under the screen while ZTE markets a smartphone equipped with this technology supposed to eliminate the notch and the punch. We also had the opportunity to preview it a few days ago and were not completely convinced by this proposal, the fault of some technical problems. The screen is notably too pixelated where the front camera is hidden.

To solve this problem, Samsung has several ideas. Patents filed by the manufacturer let us think that the future camera under the Korean’s screen will be much more ambitious than those of its Chinese rivals. The site LetsGoDigital has created renderings based on these patents and is successful in getting us excited.

A motorized external screen

At Oppo, Xiaomi and ZTE, the front camera under the screen does not use a motorized system. To popularize it all, let’s say these manufacturers use a tiny OLED screen capable of turning transparent, allowing the front camera hidden below to see through. It is for this reason that the screen is pixelated at the level of the front camera, its quality is lower to allow transparency.

At Samsung, the screen that would replace the front camera could be a classic, non-transparent quality screen. Placed on a rail, the latter could move below the main screen to reveal the front camera when you need it. We would then see a real punch, as on smartphones of 2019 and 2020.

LetsGoDigital – In this hypothesis, the user would see that the secondary screen is dissociated from the rest of the screen.

Two ideas seem to be under study at Samsung. Use this second screen in trompe l’oeil, as a continuation of the main screen, or assume the use of a secondary screen. Notifications and the time of day display would then appear there. Either way, when you need the front camera, that little extra screen would shift. There remains the question of the feasibility of such a mechanism. Doesn’t he risk being too fragile?

In the event that Samsung succeeds in making such a technology a reality, will it be ready in 2021? According to some rumors, it is in the second half of next year that the Korean will adopt the front-facing camera under the screen with its high-end folding smartphones. Until then, the manufacturer could play it safe and postpone its innovation until later. ZTE’s experience shows us that this kind of technology really needs to be perfected to get everyone’s agreement. Another hypothesis, Samsung likes to experiment with things with its Galaxy A range. Perhaps a model will test the camera under the screen in 2021 before its mainstream launch in 2022.

Sources: LetsGoDigital / Samsung patent