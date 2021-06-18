Samsung may hire former Apple and AMD engineers to create new Exynos

Given the dissatisfaction of users with Exynos in recent years, Samsung started to invest heavily in the processor itself to start delivering more competitive chips. The Exynos 2100 was the first step: although it still can’t keep up with rival Snapdragon 888, the company’s latest premium platform has shown a huge evolution when compared to the last generation’s Exynos 990.

Partnering with AMD to develop a custom GPU for the next Exynos, based on the robust RDNA 2 architecture that powers machines like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, is another sign that the South Korean giant is committed to make up for lost years with the chipsets themselves. The manufacturer may have yet another radical strategy in the works, as a new rumor indicates.

Samsung may develop new custom Exynos

According to information released by leaker Tron, which hit in the past with leaks such as the shutdown of LG’s mobile operations, Samsung would not be satisfied with the results of the Cortex-X project. The initiative, developed by ARM, was responsible for the Cortex-X1 present in Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 and aims to develop maximum performance cores to compete with Apple.

Among them, it seems that the discussion with the former engineer who directed the development of the quite famous Apple chips is almost finished. (2/3) — Tron ❂ #MicrosoftEvent (@FrontTron) June 18, 2021

Both platforms have been criticized for overheating, with Exynos being the most affected, drastically reducing performance as temperature increases. Given this, the South Korean giant is planning to return to developing customized cores, this time with the help of heavyweight professionals.

Tron reveals that the manufacturer may hire former Apple and AMD engineers, highlighting a former Apple specialist who was reportedly involved with the company’s popular and powerful chips. Also according to the leak, the contract would be almost completed, and would involve some conditions on the part of the specialist.

In the case of a former Apple engineer, it is known that he is requesting Samsung for 1. the right to form a project team in the direction of the development with the people he wants to work with and for 2. the full power of development lead. (3/3) — Tron ❂ #MicrosoftEvent (@FrontTron) June 18, 2021

The first would be to have the right to form a team to direct the project with as many people as the developer wants, while the second would be to have full control of the development leadership. Taking into account the stage of hiring, if the rumor proves to be true, don’t expect to see the new processor in a branded phone anytime soon — the project should take at least a year, and should only be revealed after 2023.

Qualcomm also works in its own core

The South Korean giant wouldn’t be the only one unhappy with the Cortex-X project — Qualcomm would also be unhappy with the solution. Although it manages to maintain high performance even under stress, the Snapdragon 888 has shown above normal heating, and it is common to see cell phones equipped with the platform reach temperatures close to 50 °C on the surface.

The company would follow in the footsteps of rival Samsung and go back to developing custom cores, something it had already confirmed in the past. In March, the owner of the Snapdragon family concluded the acquisition of the startup NUVIA, which specializes in the development of processing cores.

The small company is made up of veterans from Google, ARM, AMD, as well as Apple itself, and would have ready Phoenix, an ARM core that promises performance from desktop chips like the Ryzen 7 5800X, while consuming less than powerful mobile chips like the A13 Bionic and the A12X Bionic from the Cupertino giant.

Like Samsung, the first Snapdragons to employ NUVIA technologies are still in early development and are expected to reach consumers only on smartphones launched in 2023.