Samsung may present Duo wireless charger at the Unpacked event

In addition to smartphones from the Galaxy S22 line and the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, Samsung will also be able to present new wireless chargers compatible with various devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event this Wednesday (9). After the EP-P2400 model appeared in the FCC (American regulatory body similar to Anatel), new rumors point to the possibility of an EP-P5400 adapter also being shown, with support for charging more than one product at the same time.

At first, the two models should have the same support for the Qi standard, with recharges of up to 15W — however, there is a possibility that the maximum capacities will only be reached in conjunction with other Samsung-specific items.

The EP-P5400 could be commercially called the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, and its support for simultaneous charging should allow items like watches, headphone cases, or even a secondary cell phone to receive charge at the same time as the main surface is already on. being used. For this, it should bring a wider construction, with a USB-C port for connection to an outlet or other power source.

The EP-P2400 should be known as the Samsung Wireless Charger, and several of its details are known from an approval received by it in December of last year. It will be able to charge compact devices such as headphones and smartwatches at up to 2 W, while compatible smartphones will make the accessory work at 4.5 W, 7.5 W or 15 W, depending on the support that the model offers – the brand would have tested the accessory with devices like Galaxy S21, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Buds Pro.

Both models have a more square design compared to previous Samsung chargers, but the edges are rounded. They bring a very discreet look, and should be offered in white and black.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place tomorrow, February 9th, starting at 11:40 am ET. In addition to chargers and the new Galaxy S22 line phones, Samsung will also be able to present a speaker with support for voice commands, among other possible devices.