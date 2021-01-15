Samsung presents three Galaxy S21

Samsung unveiled this Thursday, January 14, during a major video show, its new high-end smartphones.

Three models: the Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra. All three are 5G compatible. The sizes are 6.2, 6.7 and 6.8 inches. Once again, the Korean manufacturer is putting the package on the photo with enhanced functions in low light and in portrait mode.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 108 megapixel sensor and a 100x zoom. It incorporates two 10x and 3x optical zooms. The other two models are equipped with a 3x optical zoom.

Unexpected peculiarity: the Galaxy S21 Ultra is compatible with the S-Pen style, and even with the S-Pen das Galaxy Note.

Samsung also introduced its new generation of True Wireless earbuds, dubbed the Galaxy Buds Pro. These offer 3D spatialized sound, as well as so-called “intelligent” noise reduction with an automatic transparency mode which is activated when a conservation is detected by the integrated microphones.