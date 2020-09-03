Samsung releases update with One UI 2.5 for Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus

For now, the update is being released primarily for devices in Europe. Thus, it may take a little longer for the update to be available to all users.

One UI 2.5 brings a number of features: Pro Mode for Video that can control the direction of the smartphone microphone and external microphones, 8K video recording at 24 fps, audio markers, support for importing and editing PDF files, DeX mode without wire on TVs with Miracast, multi-finger gestures to switch between apps, and WiFi password sharing with nearby Galaxy devices in the contact list.

Remember that the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 lines should also be included in the update schedule soon. However, there is still no specific date for this to occur.

(updated September 3, 2020, 7:42 am)