Samsung will easily dominate the folding market in 2020, report says

Currently, Samsung is the most present manufacturer in the foldable cell phone segment and should reap the rewards of this bet later this year. According to data from consultancy and analysis firm Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), with the U.S.-imposed sanctions against Huawei and Motorola’s discrete share of the market, the South Korean manufacturer’s share in the sector is expected to be largely dominant.

Samsung is expected to end the year with an incredible 80% market share, with about 4 million units of foldable smartphones sold. In February this year, the company launched the Galaxy Z Flip 4G with a design inspired by cell phones in a shell format, followed by the 5G version of the device in July and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in early September.

Also according to DSCC, the Galaxy Z Flip will be the best-selling foldable phone of 2020, followed by the second generation of the Galaxy Fold and the Razr, from Motorola. With the exception of Z Fold 2, which has a tablet format when deployed, smartphones with a flip design are expected to be the majority this year, with 60% market share.

Regarding the shipment of flexible panels, the expectation is that UTG ultra-thin glass technology, launched in February with the Galaxy Z Flip, will reach 80% of participation and easily go beyond the colorless polyimide (CPI) layer used in the first Galaxy Fold.

What about Huawei?

Huawei has two foldable smartphones on the market, Mate X and Mate Xs. Mate X2 was scheduled for October this year, but restrictions imposed by the US government made it difficult for the Chinese company to search for components. Unfortunately, there is still no information about the launch of the smartphone.

Source: DSCC via Yonhap News Agency