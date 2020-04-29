Samsung would be developing 250 megapixel sensor

The Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 108 MP camera would just be the beginning of the company’s plans. Ultimate goal is to reach 600 MP – more sensitive than the human eye

Industry rumors point out that Samsung would be developing a sensor for the cameras of its future smartphones with no less than 250 megapixels. This component would be almost about 2.5 cm in size, considerably larger than the galaxy S20 Ultra’s current 108 MP sensor, which is less than 2 cm in size.

It is a fact that we are entering the era of sensors with more than 100 million pixels. In addition to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, other models rely on these super cameras, such as the Xiaomi CC9, Xiaomi MIX Alpha, Motorola Edge+, Xiaomi 10 and Xiaomi 10 Pro. But Samsung’s goals seem to be even more ambitious.

Last week, Yongin Park, head of Samsung’s sensor business team, revealed in a post on the company’s website that the goal in the future is a 600 MP sensor that provides more detail than the human eye can see. Your team’s goal is to develop sensors that can overcome this.

So it’s no wonder that the development of the 250 MP sensor is already moving. The biggest bottleneck currently is making it fit on a smartphone. One way would be to reduce the pixel size – the HM1 and HMX sensors (used by Samsung and Xiaomi, respectively) have a pixel size of 0.8 μm, which until recently were the smallest available. But Samsung has already developed 0.7μm pixel-based sensors and hopes to take miniaturization even further.

Via: GSM Arena