Scientists create artificial mini liver that can work in transplants

A group of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh, in the state of Pennsylvania in the United States, created an artificial mini-liver from human cells that can be used for transplants in the future.

According to the study published by the researchers, the artificial material is fully functional and can help end organ shortages, in addition to speeding up the organ transplantation process and reducing the costs needed for such surgery.

This is important because, in the United States, there is no public health system and operations like this can cost approximately US $ 812,000, which include pre- and postoperative care, in addition to immunosuppressive drugs to prevent the human body. reject the transplanted organ.

The study consisted of producing a mini-liver, it was made from human skin cells, and then transplanting it into mice to test its post-operation effectiveness.

“I believe it is a very important step, because we know that it can be done,” explained Alejandro Soto-Gutiérrez, who is a researcher in regenerative medicine and co-author of the study, which was published in the scientific journal Cell. “You can create an entire, functional organ from a skin cell,” added the scholar.

The next steps of the study, according to the group’s estimates, is to try to universalize the organ created so that it is accepted by more organisms. “What we are planning to do is start to create mini human organs that are universal,” explains Soto-Gutiérrez.

To cultivate the created liver, scientists programmed the cells collected from human skin tissue and reprogrammed them into induced pluripotent stem cells. After that they instructed them to become various types of liver cells and place them in support structures made with a rat liver that had its own cells removed.

The whole cultivation of the organ – which took another ten years to develop and improve all stages in its study phase – did not take more than a month to be ready in bioreactors. In contrast, the maturation of the organ takes up to two years to be done in a natural environment, according to the researchers.

In the research carried out, 5 rats were observed, which were created to be immunosuppressed and received the transplanted organs. After 4 days of transplantation, the animals were dissected and the team found that, despite blood flow problems in and around the graft, the organs functioned normally and secreted bile acids and urea, just as a real human liver should.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that scientists have used artificial organs under study for possible transplants. Research in the Netherlands has developed a robotic heart that can help reduce the waiting list for such surgery.

