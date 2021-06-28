Scientists create wireless pacemakers that dissolve in the body after use

Scientists have developed a new type of pacemaker, a device designed to regulate the heartbeat, which does not have wires and can dissolve in the body when it no longer needs to be used. While some people need to wear the device permanently, others only need it for a certain period, such as after surgery, for example.

The first pacemaker was implanted in a patient in 1958 and, since then, millions of people have improved their quality of life thanks to the device. However, after a certain period of use, the device can cause problems, such as infection, or even damage to the heart tissue after its removal. To avoid these complications, scientists came up with a completely soluble and biocompatible version.

The new pacemaker, according to John A Rogers, of Northwestern University in Illinois, USA, and also a co-author of the study, is thin, flexible, weighs less than half a gram, has no wire and can be controlled from outside the body. It is developed from materials such as silicon, magnesium, tungsten and PLGA polymer, all of which are compatible with the human body and undergo chemical reactions so that they are dissolved and absorbed.

The pacemaker is shaped to practically mimic a tiny tennis racket, being powered by radio frequency wireless technology sent by an external device. Inside the pacemaker, radio frequency is converted into electrical current that regulates the heart. According to Rogers, similar technology has been used in wireless cell phone chargers and electric toothbrushes.

Tests

To discover the effectiveness of the pacemaker, scientists performed tests on the hearts of animals, such as rats and rabbits, but also on human heart slices or even on living rats and dogs. In tests with dogs, the team stated that the system generates energy necessary for use in adult humans. In rats, the device worked for four days, starting to dissolve within two weeks. After seven weeks it was no longer visible.

According to the team of researchers, the pacemaker can be optimized to gain greater thickness to last longer and meet the most diverse needs. Rogers says the device is not yet ready for definitive use, as tests have not yet been performed on human patients.