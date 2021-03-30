Scientists share RNA sequence of vaccines against COVID-19 for free

Scientists at Stanford University, in the United States, published on the GitHub website the “recipe” for the vaccine of Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech against COVID-19 for anyone to download. The page has four pages, two with scientists talking about working with the immunizer, and two with all of their mRNA sequences.

According to the researchers, vaccines made from messenger RNA have been crucial to combat the pandemic, in addition to other medical challenges in relation to public health. The scientists say the measure is not part of a reverse engineering process, revealing that the publication only shows “the putative sequence of two synthetic RNA molecules that become sufficiently prevalent in the general environment of human medicine and biology in 2021”.

The scientists carried out the analysis of the RNA sequence based on the disposal of the vaccine bottles, using the residues. However, they make it clear that no residual liquid tested could be administered. The researchers also reveal that they requested authorization from the Moderna regarding the inclusion of the sequence on the site, but received no response, nor any objection. Vaccine sequencing is available for consultation on this link.