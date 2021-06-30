Sebrae offers free digital marketing journey for companies

A free Sebrae journey aimed at entrepreneurs aims to help them optimize sales results in the digital world. New classes are planned for July, with a 100% virtual format and duration of 10 working days. The initiative, called Up Digital Marketing, is aimed at small businesses, such as MEI, ME and EPP.

The program includes a diagnosis of digital maturity in online promotion and sales, group meetings and individual virtual mentoring. “Participants will have the opportunity to apply the knowledge acquired to improve the company’s marketing and the enterprise’s positioning on the internet, as well as broaden their understanding of the possibilities of the digital world”, says Fernanda Zambon, coordinator of the journey.

Fernanda says that the project was developed so that it could be completed in a short time and really lead to positive results. Last year, the course had several pilot groups and reached 1,600 businessmen.

She recalls that, with social distancing, customers closed their doors and Sebrae had to start serving small businesses online. “We think about digital marketing because the search for the theme on the Sebrae Portal has increased”, he says. “Furthermore, the exploration of the digital world by small businesses is inevitable.”

Those interested can pre-register directly on the Sebrae website.