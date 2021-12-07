Serious Sam 4 Comes to Xbox Game Pass

Released in 2020 on PCs and consoles of the last generation, Serious Sam 4 arrives at PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S from this Tuesday (7). The action game published by Devolver Digital has also been added to the Xbox Game Pass library.

Watch the launch trailer below:

In the plot of the latest game in the Croteam franchise, Mental aliens are conquering the universe and destroying civilizations. On Earth, Sam “Serious” Stone and his heavily armed squad of misfit commandos must face the threat to save the planet.

The title has the classic FPS mechanics and characteristics, demanding a lot of agility from the player with the many weapons, enemies and action. The game also features an online cooperative mode for up to four players, who can join forces to carry out primary and secondary missions.

Serious Sam 4 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.