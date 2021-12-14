Servant | Season 3 of Apple TV+ Psychological Thriller wins trailer

A new season of servant arrives on Apple TV+ in January, and the streaming platform released this Monday (13) the first official trailer. The paranormal series created by M. Night Shyamalan debuted in 2019 with an intriguing and frightening psychological thriller, with the story centered on the birth of Jacob.

The third season of the series begins three months after the final events of the second, with the Turner family trying to return to normal life after recovering the baby. That’s far from happening, of course, and the trailer shows Lianne’s oddities, plus decaying bodies, pest infestations, and lots of mysteries to figure out.

Check out the official trailer, currently only available in English.

The new episodes of servant they bring back the main cast, like Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, plus a new face: Sunita Mani. The season will feature 10 episodes of about 30 minutes each, just like the previous ones.

servant premieres its third season on January 21, 2022 on Apple TV+.