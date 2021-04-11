Setting the date and time on your Mac

Whether to work with a different time zone – as for companies or foreign clients that require a different schedule time – or simply out of preciosity – such as 10 to 15 minutes ahead of time to plan and get ahead of their activities – it is important to know how set your Mac’s date and time manually.

By default, the macOS system comes with automatic date and time setting based on the time zone of your device’s current location. Check out how to manually change and set the date and time on your Mac:

Step 1: enter your Mac’s System Preferences and look for the “Date and Time” options.

Step 2: first of all, make sure the System Preferences lock is activated. If so, you must unlock it before you can make any changes to your machine settings.

Step 3: with the padlock unlocked, to be able to set the date and time as you want, disable the option to “Adjust date and time automatically”.

Step 4: now go to the other tab, “Time Zone”.

Step 5: also disable the option to “Set time zone automatically using the current location”, as this function could reset the date and time you set based on your device’s geolocation.

If you prefer, you can change the time zone to another – this can be useful when working with companies or customers from other countries, continents and hemispheres. To do this, just change the “Nearest City” field, keeping the automatic adjustment disabled.

Step 6: go back to the previous tab, “Date and Time”, and set it as you prefer. At the end, click “Save”, or “Revert” to return the configuration as it was before.