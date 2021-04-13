Shang-Chi toys and the Legend of the Ten Rings reveal spoilers for the film

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the most anticipated films of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Even with the feature already recorded, the details and news were scarce, however a leak of two action figures of the character may have delivered some spoilers about the plot.

The first is the collection of Funko Pop themed film, which in addition to bringing two versions of Shang-Chi, also available Katy, Wenwu, Jiang Li, Death Dealer and Razor Fist. However, the most notable collector is the dragon, which goes by the name of The Great Protector, according to the packaging. Check it out in the tweet below:

The appearance of a dragon in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings it was still treated as a rumor, although the information has been circulating since the beginning of 2020, when it was reported that Fin Fang Foom could appear in the feature. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Fin Fang Foom is an alien shape-shifter from Kakaranthara, a planet that is in the Andromeda Galaxy.

However, this creature is usually depicted in the comics with the green skin surface, while in the live-action, it seems, this dragon will have white and red skin. Check out the appearance of Fin Fang Foom in the lines of veteran John Romita Jr .:

If the leak, which until then has been treated as a rumor, materializes, it will be the first dragon in the MCU. It is worth remembering that in Iron fist, on Netflix, the hero depended on the dragon Shou-Lao to conduct the plot of the series, using it as a source of power, but the creature was never really seen by the public.

In addition, another leak, this time from the line Shang-Chi for Marvel Legends of the brand Build A Figure, revealed the costumes of the characters in the feature, along with short descriptions of each. Check it out below:

MY hype for shang chi 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/Pb0PKoT9Ot – void ✪ | tfatws spoilers (@obrienproject_) April 9, 2021

These toys confirm that some of the main family connections will occur in the film. Shang-Chi being the son of Wenwu (also known as Mandarin) is something that fans have long speculated on, as it is an update of the comics to avoid the stereotype of the character Fu Manchu. The figures also reveal the Death Dealer’s design and confirm that Xialing will be included as Shang-Chi’s distant sister.

Apparently, the protagonist’s family will have a big role in the plot of Shang-Chi. There is still no official forecast for the first trailer for the film, despite the North American summer approaching. Now that the promotional campaign for Black Widow is resuming its shape, with the film arriving on July 9 (old release date of Shang-Chi), everything indicates that new material of the feature should be made available soon.

A short synopsis released reveals that “Shang-Chi must face the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.” The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and scripted by Daniel Callaham. The cast consists of Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Jiang Nan, Meng’er Zhang. Ronny Cheng, Fala Chen and Jiang Len. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3.