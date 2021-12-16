Shenmue 3 is free on the Epic Games Store

Third episode of Ryo Hazuki’s saga, Shenmue 3 it’s free at the Epic Games Store. The action RPG released in 2019 can be redeemed for free until this Friday (17) at 1:00 pm, and will become part of the player’s library forever.

The offer kicks off the Epic Games Store’s end-of-the-year campaign, which will offer players one free game per day through January 6th. In order not to miss any free games during the holiday season, Epic will allow players to redeem offers from any browser, including mobile devices.

Shenmue 3 starts literally in the same place where the second game ended. The protagonist Ryo Hazuki tries to solve the mystery of the Mirror of the Phoenix, an artifact coveted by the murderer of the character’s father.

Ryo’s journey is set in an immersive representation of rural China. The hero passes through mountain villages, where he can deepen his training, place bets, play arcade games and work part-time while investigating questions surrounding the truth behind the Mirror of the Phoenix.

Shenmue 3 was the continuation of the franchise launched in 1999 for the late Dreamcast, SEGA’s latest bet in the console development sector. Shenmue 2, released in 2001, ushered in a break for the series, which was only broken with the release of the third chapter in 2019 for PC and PlayStation 4.