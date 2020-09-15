Home Technology Tech news Should children be forced to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Scientists debate
Should children be forced to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Scientists debate

By kenyan

There is still no exact date when the vaccine against COVID-19 will be ready and will begin to be distributed to the general public, but experts are already questioning whether the application of doses should be mandatory for children who are already going to school. This Monday (14), in a study published in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics, scientists discuss what are the necessary criteria for children to be forced to be immune.

In the United States, where the study was conducted, there are a number of guidelines for vaccine programs for children to be immunized before entering public schools. According to the research, there are nine criteria to be considered when mandatory vaccination against COVID-19, see which are:

  1. The vaccine needs to be safe and have an acceptable level of side effects;
  2. It must be effective based on immunogenicity, the ability to generate an immune response, and population-based prevention;
  3. The vaccine must be economical based on a social perspective just like other vaccines used to prevent other diseases;
  4. It must have something to do with increasing safety in the school environment;
  5. You must be able to prevent diseases with morbidity and / or mortality in at least some subset of the population;
  6. Vaccination of babies, children or adolescents against the disease must reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission;
  7. The vaccine must be acceptable to the general public and the medical community;
  8. Administrative charges for vaccine delivery and tracking need to be reasonable;
  9. Charges for adherence to the vaccine must be reasonable for parents and caregivers.
Reproduction: August de Richelieu / Pexels

Without a doubt, the most important criterion for specialists is that the vaccine to be produced is safe for children, this being the priority. In the case of vaccines that are already mandatory, they all pose more serious risks to younger people than adults, such as measles. With COVID-19, on the other hand, children have been experiencing much milder symptoms than adults, a factor that can weigh on the non-obligation of the vaccine, although there are exceptions for younger people with severe conditions.

It is also extremely important to analyze the risk of contamination among children, or even older people, such as teachers. If there is such a risk, the vaccine must be accessible to all families, whether or not they have an obligation.

In order for all this to be possible, therefore, the vaccine must meet these criteria and, of course, be really effective. “The only logical conclusion is that we currently know very little about the performance of each candidate vaccine against COVID-19 or the epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 in children so that we can make judgments about it being mandatory,” say the researchers at study.

So, the debate has been put on the agenda very early, because the sooner these criteria exist, the quicker the action will be to protect children and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Source: Gizmodo

