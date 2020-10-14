Similarity between COVID symptoms and lung cancer becomes a challenge for doctors

One of the symptoms of COVID-19 is coughing, which can hinder the diagnosis of other serious illnesses, such as lung cancer. According to a study by Cancer Research UK in London, UK, about 350,000 less than normal people have received urgent cancer care since the end of March, while three million have lost it. screening for the condition being confused with the disease caused by the coronavirus.

According to Neil Smith, a general practitioner at Cancer Research UK, the drop in this urgent care has been like a “black hole” in cancer services. “What I noticed most during the coronavirus is that few of my patients actually arrive to tell me about the signs and symptoms of cancer. They seem reluctant,” says the doctor. At the end of September, medical referrals for suspected lung cancer were still 60% compared to the pre-COVID-19 scenario.

Smith says that what may also have caused the decrease is not only the norms of social isolation, but also the reduction of some regions in diagnostic tests and x-rays. In addition, even receiving medical referral, many patients were still reluctant to go to a hospital and conduct tests. However, the similarity between the symptoms of COVID-19 and lung cancer may have been the main aggravating factors.

Image: Reproduction / studiogstock / Freepik

Like the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, among the symptoms of lung cancer is coughing for about two to three weeks, persistent shortness of breath, tiredness and lack of energy, and differentiating is very challenging. “Possibly, in society, and even in healthcare, we are assuming that several respiratory symptoms are related to COVID,” says Smith, saying he is still concerned about the late diagnosis of lung cancer that many people may have.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, says the pandemic has had a devastating impact on cancer services and patients. Millions of people are waiting for the right moment to make the diagnosis of the disease, or even the treatment. Now, for the coming years, the institution estimates a greater investment to recover the services and the adequate attendance.

Source: The Guardian