Slack is bought by Salesforce in billion dollar operation

THE Salesforce announced on Tuesday (01) that it is closing the purchase of the messaging application Slack for $ 27.7 billion. The acquisition, which is the largest ever made by the cloud computing company, should be completed in the second half of 2021, after going through regulatory approval processes and other negotiation procedures.

With the completion of the transaction, Slack will become an operational unit within Salesforce, still led by the founder and current CEO of the messaging platform, Stewart Butterfield.

“Salesforce started the cloud revolution, and two decades later, we are still exploring all the possibilities it offers to transform the way we work. The opportunity we see together is huge, ”said Butterfield.

The intention of the new owner of the messaging platform is to provide a “deep” integration with her cloud service and to rival Microsoft (and her team collaboration tool, Teams).

The dispute with Microsoft Teams, however, will be nothing new. In July, Slack filed a lawsuit against Microsoft for anti-competitive practices in the European Union. According to the accusing party, the rival rival company violates EU competition laws by offering Microsoft Teams in conjunction with Office 365.

Other billionaire acquisitions from Salesforce

Before the purchase of Slack, the biggest acquisition had been that of the data analysis company Tableau, for $ 15.7 billion, in 2019 – highly strategic move in a time of transition and adaptation of companies to digital.

Other billion-dollar operations involved MuleSoft ($ 6.5 billion) in 2018; the e-commerce solution Demandware (US $ 2.8 billion), in 2016 – platform that was incorporated into Salesforce and became known as Commerce Cloud; and ExactTarget (US $ 2.5 billion) in 2013, among other minor acquisitions, at around US $ 1 billion. All were strengthened during the pandemic scenario of the past few months.

With information: TechCrunch, The Verge and Engadget

