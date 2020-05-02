Small internet providers expand connectivity in Brazil

Having internet at home nowadays is not a luxury, but a necessity. Figures released by the National Telecommunications Agency report that more than one million Brazilian households have relied on fixed broadband service in the last 12 months. About 60% of the Brazilian population already has internet at home. This growth was sustained by Small Providers, PPPs, which are small internet providers with a maximum of 1,000 employees and less than one and a half million subscribers. They compete directly with large concessionaires, and are responsible for bringing technology mainly to places farther from large centers, such as outlying neighborhoods and small towns.

Three years ago, businessman Marcelo Corradini opened an internet provider in Caieiras, são Paulo state. Previously, the city of 95,000 inhabitants was supplied only by a large concessionaire. To enter the market, the proximity to the population was a differential.

Ms. Yvelise, a resident of a remote neighborhood in Caieiras, chose to exchange her home’s internet provider for a regional provider.

If in Caieiras there was a need for new providers, imagine in the rest of Brazil. To get an idea, this market grows from 20 to 25% per year. There are more than 11,000,000 providers throughout the country, mainly in the northeast region. In addition to reaching distant places, another factor influenced the proliferation of small providers throughout Brazil. In 1995, when the internet market was opened in Brazilian lands, the major concessionaires were prohibited by the Ministry of Telecommunications from having dial-up access, and only private companies had this right. Over time, telephone operators were also able to compete in the internet market, but undoubtedly this helped to increase the number of PPPs.

The value over the Internet in small providers ends up being equivalent to the amount charged by the giants of the medium such as Oi, Vivo, Net and Claro. Fiber optic technology is also present in these companies. Today, it is the small providers that are responsible for 54% of all customers in the country who have fiber optics coming home.

For next year, small providers are already targeting 5G. They are negotiating with Anatel and the Ministry of Telecommunications to participate in the 5G auction, which is scheduled to take place in March 2020. The goal is to find an auction model that has space for them to participate.