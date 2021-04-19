Smaller than a ladybug, this implant scans oxygen inside organs and tissues

The more technology advances, the less invasive the ways to monitor our health become. An example of this advance is the creation of a tiny implant that is able to monitor the oxygen levels of the tissues of the organs in a profound way. Smaller than a ladybug and powered by ultrasound waves, the small device can be a great ally for doctors to get early alerts about health problems and transplant complications, for example.

Michel Maharbiz, lead author of the study and a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at the University of California at Berkeley, says that taking measurements inside the body is quite difficult. “The device demonstrates how, using ultrasound technology with an intelligent integrated circuit design, it is possible to create sophisticated implants that go deep into the tissue to collect organ data,” he says.

Oxygen is essential for cells to develop the ability to harness the energy from the food we eat, and virtually every tissue in our bodies needs a constant supply to survive. However, most of the methods used to measure the oxygenation of tissues are able to provide only data about what happens near the surface of the body, as they depend on electromagnetic waves, such as infrared light, that penetrate in just a few centimeters.

Other technologies, however, are able to obtain this deeper information, but not in real time. In addition, the process is much longer and more complicated. So, since 2013 Maharbiz has been designing miniature implants that use ultrasonic waves for wireless communication with the outside world. These waves are a form of sound with a frequency too high to be detected by the human ear and can also “travel” through the body without leaving damage and over even longer distances than electromagnetic waves.

One of the most suitable applications of the device is due to the fact that it has a great potential to monitor transplanted organs, as explained by Soner Sonmezoglu, a postdoctoral researcher and one of those responsible for the development of the implant. “Months after organ transplantation, vascular complications can occur that can lead to graft dysfunction,” says the specialist, also saying that the chip can help doctors measure tumor hypoxia and conduct radiation therapy against cancer.

Another possible application for the implant is in the treatment of premature babies, who need to be supplemented with oxygen, managing the administration of the compound safely and minimizing the appearance of diseases. For the implant technology to improve, the researchers intend to reduce its size even more, which would facilitate the installation, and develop ways for it to remain in the body for a longer time.