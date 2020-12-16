Smartphones, photo, artificial intelligence: Samsung reveals part of its plans for 2021

In a post posted on one of Samsung’s official blogs, the president of the mobile division, TM Roh, gives a fairly comprehensive roadmap of the work he will do within his Galaxy. A statement in which he still gives a hint of a lot of precise clues about a good number of current projects.

A new conference scheduled for the month of January, greater support for the S Pen by future terminals, better services in photos and videos, and more smartphones with folding screens on the way. This is what we must remember from the long blog post published by the president of the mobile division of the South Korean giant, TM Roh, which unveils Samsung’s roadmap for the coming year.

Having been the subject of rumors for a few weeks, the next Unpacked, from Samsung, has been confirmed for the month of January. However, without any specific date being given even if January 14 is consensus according to several sources.

The brand should normally present the new Galaxy S21, the flagships compatible 5G in the classic format of its Galaxy range. These would now be compatible with the S Pen, the stylus for touchscreen that we only found until now on the Galaxy Note, the largest smartphones of the brand. TM Roh also announces, in this regard, that the S Pen is destined to take more and more importance in 2021 and will be more widely used in the future.

Does this mean that, as experts believe, Samsung is about to abandon the Galaxy Note for good? Possible, they are closer and closer to the Galaxy S and this would clear the top of the basket for future Z Folds, folding screen smartphones. Moreover, they too could be compatible with the S Pen. And, again according to the half-word statements of TM Roh, their number must increase significantly. TM Roh assures that Samsung wants to make folding screen devices more accessible to everyone. It is true that the current Galaxy Z Flip (classic like 5G) and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are far from affordable and, yet, they bring new ways of using our terminals and apps.

Finally, it seems that Samsung has decided to push even further in the area of ​​imaging on smartphones. All the photo and video part future terminals would occupy a lot of engineers, so that Samsung is new competitive against the references in the field that have become Apple, Google and Huawei, in particular. Between hardware improvements and large investments made in the use of artificial intelligence in the service of imaging, Samsung hopes to be competitive again and to establish itself as an essential leader in this market.

Source: Samsung