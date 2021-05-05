Snapchat finally gets dark mode, but it’s not for everyone yet

Snapchat has released an update to its app that finally adds support for iPhone dark mode. The “novelty” comes almost two years after iOS 13 introduced this possibility for users of Apple’s mobile phone.

The feature was in testing a few months ago by the developers, but now it comes to all profiles of the operating system. No additional downloads are necessary because this change is made on the server side of Snapchat, which enables the feature broadly.

You will now be able to choose three different modes when selecting the appearance of the social network app. The first maintains a dark theme for the application, regardless of what is used as a default by iOS, the second uses the light theme and the third adapts according to the external configuration of the operating system.

To enable it, just touch the Settings icon in the upper right corner of the screen and browse the list until you find the option “Appearance of the application”. From there, just activate your preference: dark, light or corresponding to iOS.

Dark mode

The main advantage of using the dark mode is the battery saving on OLED screens, after all, as the black pixels “turn off” the screen, the cell uses less energy. It is also great for those who use the device in dark places or with poor lighting, because it requires less eye strain. There are still those who prefer this option because they consider it more beautiful and elegant.

This feature appeared natively on iOS 13 and was carried over to iOS 14 because it was quite successful. Almost all other apps followed the trend and also launched versions with this possibility, which includes competitors such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

Since the beginning of the year, the platform has invested in news to try to regain a prominent position in the social media market. With the strengthening of Tiktok and the arrival of the Clubhouse, the social network was more threatened.

For now, there is still no prediction of when the dark mode will be released for Android, but the expectation is that it will occur in the coming weeks. Those who don’t have it yet, can download Snapchat for free on the App Store right now.