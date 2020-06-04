Home Technology news Snapchat follows Twitter and stops promoting Donald content Trump
Snapchat follows Twitter and stops promoting Donald content Trump

Despite having lost its relevance in the Brazilian market, Snapchat is widely used by young people in the United States. The app that started the wave of “Stories” is often compared to WhatsApp in the country, since many still use SMS to communicate.

So seeing this huge amount of young people on the social network, President Donald’s campaign Trump inaugurated an official profile to bring the speeches of the head of the country to this audience. However, like Twitter, Snapchat decided to act after the rhetorical escalation of the American leader.

This week, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel said that account of Trump will no longer be listed in the “Discover” tab. This comes after the president quoted a racist phrase amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

we simply cannot promote accounts in the United States linked to people who incite racial violence, even if they do so outside our platform […] We will make this very clear with our actions that there is no grey area with regard to racism, violence and injustice – and we will not promote it, nor those who support it on our platform.

Spiegel doesn’t even mention the name Trump, but makes the message very clear when talking about “leadership of our great country”. Currently, the president’s verified account has 1.5 million followers who follow him daily, and much of the engagement came from the display of snaps in the Discover section.

With snapchat’s change, those who want to follow Trump you will need to search for your user manually. Spiegel ends his letter by giving an almost direct to the CEO of Facebook:

When any of us allow injustice to perpetue through our silence, we all fail to create a nation that strives for its highest ideals of freedom.

Commenting on the decision of the social network, the head of the re-election campaign of Trump, Brad Parscale, said that the social network is wanting to rig the 2020 election:

Frankly, this [comunicado] shows more faith in the reach and influence of Snapchat than I think the social network itself has at this point. Snapchat is being radical trying to destroy America and is now calling for voter suppression.

